Evening Roundup, May 29: Huge Legal Win for the Kennedy Center!
Norm goes live with HUGE Kennedy Center WIN, legendary Rep. Frank, goodbye Gabbard, Bondi's testimony explained, ... THAT Spencer Pratt??, The Pod, Pets, and more
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Congressional Testifying
Culture Vulture - From The Valley
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May 29th was JFK’s birthday. He would have been 109 years old today. The U.S. District Court for DC gave him a nice birthday present by restoring the Kennedy Center’s name.
MOST excellent news!!