The Contrarian

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Audrey Liebross's avatar
Audrey Liebross
2h

May 29th was JFK’s birthday. He would have been 109 years old today. The U.S. District Court for DC gave him a nice birthday present by restoring the Kennedy Center’s name.

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Cherae Stone's avatar
Cherae Stone
2h

MOST excellent news!!

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