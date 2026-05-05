On “Liberation Day” in April 2025, Donald Trump imposed a massive set of tariffs on imported goods from around the world. The federal government then collected those funds — raking in ten upon tens of billions of dollars — for nearly a year, until the Supreme Court ruled that t…
Take care of yourselves everyone.
Be steadfast.
It ain't over until the fat man shuts up.
Almost any Dem is an order of magnitude better for democracy & the rule of law than corrupt & lawless MAGA adherents.
Resist MAGA gangster, grifter authoritarianism! Vote Sane. #VoteBlue!