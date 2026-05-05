The Contrarian

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Carole Langston's avatar
Carole Langston
3h

Take care of yourselves everyone.

Be steadfast.

It ain't over until the fat man shuts up.

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Joseph McPhillips's avatar
Joseph McPhillips
3h

Almost any Dem is an order of magnitude better for democracy & the rule of law than corrupt & lawless MAGA adherents.

Resist MAGA gangster, grifter authoritarianism! Vote Sane. #VoteBlue!

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