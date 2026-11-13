Understanding Today’s Top Stories
The big one: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stepped down in light of his affair with an alleged Chinese intelligence agent, raising critical questions about U.S. national security and what Trump knew.
The incident reveals how the U.S. handles foreign intelligence threats when they intersect with powerful commercial and political interests. Retired senior U.S. intelligence official Brian O’Neill explains.
Jen calls it:
Plus, we asked Senator Mark Warner about tech policy in light of the NVIDIA revelations in person at a Democracy Defenders post-election conference. Watch here.
Prevalent toxic masculinity and dismissal of women as second-class citizens under the Trump regime is another running theme of today’s stories (and let’s face it, the past 10 years).
Now that Democrats are taking power, every aspect of women’s health belongs in and at the top of their point-by-point plans, writes Jennifer Weiss-Wolf.
The latest season of Netflix’s Love Is Blind put a spotlight on dysfunctional men and the women who want to love them. Meredith Blake helps evaluate this hit reality show using standards we should apply in reality: Are we really okay with delighting in the humiliation of women?
And more media for the politics-obsessed, like us:
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traitor trump should be taken out and huanged