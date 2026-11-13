Understanding Today’s Top Stories

The big one: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stepped down in light of his affair with an alleged Chinese intelligence agent, raising critical questions about U.S. national security and what Trump knew.

Prevalent toxic masculinity and dismissal of women as second-class citizens under the Trump regime is another running theme of today’s stories (and let’s face it, the past 10 years).

And more media for the politics-obsessed, like us: