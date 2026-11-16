What’s Happening?

Accountability is nowhere to be found, especially if your eyes are on Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy and Secretary of National Security Markwayne Mullin. In response to Friday’s nationwide ground stop, the two Secretaries are doing everything they can to pin the blame on anyone who isn’t them. Don’t worry, it’s not as if the country’s top accountability leader position is currently vacant….

Secretary Duffy is asking Congress for billions more in funding with no plan, strategy, or details. Maybe Duffy can start with what this “tech glitch” exposed about American national security — and how it puts us at risk on the global stage.

With Duffy and Mullin’s inept finger-pointing at play, it’s worrying that a crucial position in Government Accountability has been vacant since 2025. With just a few weeks left of the Republican’s three branch majority, he is allegedly itching to appoint one of his lackies to as GAO comptroller general. Feeling safe yet?

The new Congress has its work cut out for it, with plenty of leaks and holes to fill and positions to hold accountable for their absence. With so much to be done, it’s never been more valuable for an incoming Congress to have a blueprint or a map to handle its priorities.

Kendall Scudder’s from Texas, can you tell? The chair of the Texas Democratic Party divulges the party’s pursuit in all districts, no matter the color, and priorities for corruption reform, tax cuts, and the Lone Star’s public education system.

Another round for the politics-obsessed, like us: