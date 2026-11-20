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What Happened?

Seeking Power: Desperately; Deservedly; and Actively Trump wanted his Yalta Conference moment captured as a historical marker, but failed to achieve his sad aim. Meanwhile, a new Apple TV show captures one of America’s most impactful — and sidelined — civil rights protests. And, of course, Georgia’s historic blue flip remains a triumphant symbol of resilient activism.

Trump desperately teased a recreation of the iconic, 1945 Yalta Conference photo, which captured the world’s three largest powers at the time. Well, he may have snapped a three person picture, but the end results were…that it ended?

Disability rights activists — led by Judy Heumann — held one of America’s most consequential protests in 1977. How did these activists peacefully takeover a federal building and spark disability rights reform? Being Huemann has the answers.

Georgia made history by electing the first Black woman governor in American history — but they didn’t stop there. Voters were clear in their demands for radical change, and the mobilization machine behind this blue wave has more to share.

Did you know that French cottage pie is rich in flavor and fable? This easy recipe delivers the comfort of potatoes with the drama of kings, queens, and tricked peasants.

Another round for the politics-obsessed like us: