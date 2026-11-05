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Pam Birkenfeld's avatar
Pam Birkenfeld
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Here are contacts to donate to the vote counting efforts in Mississippi and Alaska. This was provided by Linda Wiede in another column’s comment section. I copied it. Please donate because they need the money to keep this going on the side of good.

Here is a link to donate to Scott Colom.

https://secure.actblue.com/donate/scott-colom-1?refcode=directory

Here is a link to donate to Mary Peltola.

https://secure.actblue.com/donate/mp-web

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