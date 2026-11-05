Now comes the hard part. The damage Trump and his cronies, including those in Congress, have done to the country, its people, its institutions, its policies, and its values is staggering. It will not be corrected overnight, or even in the next two years. No doubt, Trump’s allies — including billionaires like Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Bill Ackman, and Larr…
Here are contacts to donate to the vote counting efforts in Mississippi and Alaska. This was provided by Linda Wiede in another column’s comment section. I copied it. Please donate because they need the money to keep this going on the side of good.
Here is a link to donate to Scott Colom.
https://secure.actblue.com/donate/scott-colom-1?refcode=directory
Here is a link to donate to Mary Peltola.
https://secure.actblue.com/donate/mp-web