Democracy is not a spectator sport. Whether you want to exercise your right to vote, join a protest, call your elected officials, run for office, or keep tabs on the week’s hottest issues and protests, The Contrarian has you covered.
Election night is always a nail-biter in Wisconsin. Incumbent Governor Tony Evers is not seeking another term, situating Democrat David Crowley and Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany for a close race to the governor’s mansion.
CWTC was exceptionally good this morning with 3 totally awesome commentators! It’s always a treat having Simon Rosenberg as a guest!