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Daniel Solomon's avatar
Daniel Solomon
1h

We are in GOTV. Everything else is a distraction.

https://www.thecampaignworkshop.com/tag/democratic-gotv

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
11m

On the Daily Jolt, Jen Rubin speaks of a third indictment of James Comey by the Trump DOJ on puny charges. It’s clear that Comey is and has been a target of Trump’s retribution campaign for years. I am in agreement that Todd Blanche should be impeached as AG of the United States. He has flouted the law and will do whatever Trump demands he do even if it’s blatantly unlawful or unconstitutional. Thanks Jen for keeping that front and center.

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