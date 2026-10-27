The New Comey “Case”
The new Comey “case” — my take (spoiler alert: it is NOT what people are saying or focusing on, as I think people are missing the boat on the analysis).
The Success of ‘You Can See Everything’ Isn’t About Elizabeth Holmes
Two months ago, almost no one outside of A24 knew that Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim were making a documentary about Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who was convicted of fraud in 2022 and is currently serving time at a federal prison camp alongside Ghislaine Maxwell.
Up Next….
Wednesday, October 28: G. Elliott Morris
We are in GOTV. Everything else is a distraction.
https://www.thecampaignworkshop.com/tag/democratic-gotv
On the Daily Jolt, Jen Rubin speaks of a third indictment of James Comey by the Trump DOJ on puny charges. It’s clear that Comey is and has been a target of Trump’s retribution campaign for years. I am in agreement that Todd Blanche should be impeached as AG of the United States. He has flouted the law and will do whatever Trump demands he do even if it’s blatantly unlawful or unconstitutional. Thanks Jen for keeping that front and center.