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Merrill's avatar
Merrill
6h

The Troy Jackson-Susan Collins Debate last night was an outright slam dunk for Jackson and a showcase of why Democrats must take the Senate in Nov to really slam the brakes on Trump/MAGA.

The debate exposed Colliins' deep cynicism and deceptive politics in support of the Trump/MAGA agenda. She tried to defend herself as a middle of the road, independent Republican who can "work" with the other side for the sake of Maine. But on what matters to Trump/MAGA she supports all parts of his agenda; his war, his horrific budget, his immigration/ICE actions, his crazy ""wave" texts, everything.

At the same time, Jackson, a true man of the people, did a great job laying out his agenda for Maine and America and calling out Collins' lies one after another.

It's worth watching on YouTube.

https://youtu.be/1u58uiW8IeM?si=-gCc3uR8gR-qJAvS

High up among Collins' "concerns" is how to run the nastiest mudslinging campaign in the midterms against Jackson. If you can afford it please contribute to the Jackson campaign so he can get his messages and clean off Collins' mud.

Here's the Jackson website

www.jacksonformaine.com

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Deepak Puri's avatar
Deepak Puri
6h

Trump invites Iran to bomb Los Angeles: We mapped the potential death count from such an attack.

https://thedemlabs.org/2026/10/06/trump-iran-bomb-los-angeles-death-toll-map/

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