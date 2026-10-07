Evening RoundupEvening Roundup, October 7: Tax the Rich and the Iran WarIt’s taxing in California, is Trump joking about LA and San Diego?, Pete Hegseth, join us for a fun CWC tomorrow!The ContrarianOct 07, 2026174624ShareSpotlightWhy a Wealth Tax Is Fracturing the Golden StateTim Dickinson·Oct 7Tax the rich?Read full storySubscribeIn the HeadlinesDon’t Dismiss Trump’s Los Angeles-San Diego Comment as a ‘Joke’Jill Lawrence·Oct 7If you think Donald Trump’s “musings” and “jokes” are not worth headlines, no matter how shocking or offensive they may be, then you haven’t been paying attention.Read full story‘Peace Through Strength?’ I Have Heard This BeforeOct 7I’ve learned to be suspicious when political leaders attach reassuring slogans to war.Read full storyMedia Center‘Notes on a Blacklash’ Reflects On Decades of White House Journalism The Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, and 2 others·Oct 7Listen nowSigns the Blue Wave Is ComingJennifer Rubin·Oct 7Read full storyThe Contrarian Covers the Democracy MovementThe Contrarian·Oct 7Read full storyTomorrow, October 8: Special Hosts Maria Cardona & Juan ProañoLive at 9:15am ET on Substack174624Share
The Troy Jackson-Susan Collins Debate last night was an outright slam dunk for Jackson and a showcase of why Democrats must take the Senate in Nov to really slam the brakes on Trump/MAGA.
The debate exposed Colliins' deep cynicism and deceptive politics in support of the Trump/MAGA agenda. She tried to defend herself as a middle of the road, independent Republican who can "work" with the other side for the sake of Maine. But on what matters to Trump/MAGA she supports all parts of his agenda; his war, his horrific budget, his immigration/ICE actions, his crazy ""wave" texts, everything.
At the same time, Jackson, a true man of the people, did a great job laying out his agenda for Maine and America and calling out Collins' lies one after another.
It's worth watching on YouTube.
https://youtu.be/1u58uiW8IeM?si=-gCc3uR8gR-qJAvS
High up among Collins' "concerns" is how to run the nastiest mudslinging campaign in the midterms against Jackson. If you can afford it please contribute to the Jackson campaign so he can get his messages and clean off Collins' mud.
Here's the Jackson website
www.jacksonformaine.com
Trump invites Iran to bomb Los Angeles: We mapped the potential death count from such an attack.
https://thedemlabs.org/2026/10/06/trump-iran-bomb-los-angeles-death-toll-map/