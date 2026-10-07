‘Notes on a Blacklash’ Reflects On Decades of White House Journalism

On Coffee with Contrarians, Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and April Ryan discussed Trump’s abhorrent comments about sacrificing Los Angeles and San Diego in the war with Iran.

April also talked about her new book, Notes on a Blacklash, and reflected on the time a Housing and Urban Development official in the Trump Administration referred to her as “Miss Piggy.”

You can join Coffee with Contrarians live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM Eastern time.