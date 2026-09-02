Women Are Turning on Trump
As we revel in a bonus week of summer before Labor Day, I am all about reveling in the potential and power of everyday women’s voices and votes. Two important stories caught my eye this week that together pack a powerful punch.
Culture Row
Canada, We Owe You
In 1995, Michael Moore released Canadian Bacon, a political satire about an American president with slumping approval ratings who decides to wage a senseless cold war against Canada. “Surrender pronto,” warns the embattled president, played by Alan Alda, “or we’ll level Toronto!” The central gag of th…
To Survive Natural Disasters, We Must Protect Democracy
The devastating floods in Nepal and Tibet that have left more than 1,000 people dead and thousands missing, including Americans, serve as a powerful reminder: Climate change is bringing more natural disasters to humanity. To save lives, societies must do all we can to prepare.
Join us LIVE HERE tomorrow at 9:15 AM ET with special guest… Katie Phang!
The conversation was informative and inspiring. Thanks to both of you.
Flawed not perfect Dems are at least an order of magnitude better than Trump & Co. The Golden Age for Trump & Co? Epic corruption extortion & rebranding campaigns are endless. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UzX6hpNh4WU
#VoteBlue