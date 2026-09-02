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Phyllis Edelson's avatar
Phyllis Edelson
23m

The conversation was informative and inspiring. Thanks to both of you.

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Joseph McPhillips's avatar
Joseph McPhillips
2h

Flawed not perfect Dems are at least an order of magnitude better than Trump & Co. The Golden Age for Trump & Co? Epic corruption extortion & rebranding campaigns are endless. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UzX6hpNh4WU

#VoteBlue

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