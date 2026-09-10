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Thomas J's avatar
Thomas J
5h

Is Gavin Newsom in cahoots with the Tech bro oligarchs? Is he a corporate Democrat? Will he risk his power and wealth and support from the Ai/data center community of corporate corruption? WAKE UP…. Newsome vetoed the requirement for imbedded Ai KILL SWITCHES 💥. NEWSOME is complicit… with the tech billionaires.

Every data center, every robot every piece of Ai hardware and software must have a KILL SWITCHES💥 please people all women and men and everyone everywhere , let’s refuse to support top down policies or politicians, Republican or Democrat.

The KILL SWITCHES are the safety switch every person in America deserves, needs for basic safety. . We the people 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 deserve it. We will vote with the people. We will NOT 💥 be blindly obedient to a political party or policy…

Newsome and those like him…WAKE UP

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
5h

So much great journalism today Contrarians! Keep bringing it!

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