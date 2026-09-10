Sanity in Missouri. Well, will wonders never cease? The U.S. Supreme Court, without dissent, restored the Missouri Supreme Court decision restoring the 2022 congressional map, setting aside the MAGA concocted re-redistricted map, affirming that the referendum blocked by Republicans should have gone forward. This is a victory for sanity, the rule of law,…
Is Gavin Newsom in cahoots with the Tech bro oligarchs? Is he a corporate Democrat? Will he risk his power and wealth and support from the Ai/data center community of corporate corruption? WAKE UP…. Newsome vetoed the requirement for imbedded Ai KILL SWITCHES 💥. NEWSOME is complicit… with the tech billionaires.
Every data center, every robot every piece of Ai hardware and software must have a KILL SWITCHES💥 please people all women and men and everyone everywhere , let’s refuse to support top down policies or politicians, Republican or Democrat.
The KILL SWITCHES are the safety switch every person in America deserves, needs for basic safety. . We the people 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 deserve it. We will vote with the people. We will NOT 💥 be blindly obedient to a political party or policy…
Newsome and those like him…WAKE UP
So much great journalism today Contrarians! Keep bringing it!