Four Rural Districts to Watch This November
Democrats are hoping for a wave election to give them a comfortable majority in the next Congress. Public support for Republicans has plunged amid high gas prices, the ongoing War in Iran, and a worsening economy. Here are a few key rural races to keep an eye on this November.
We Watched ‘60 Minutes’ so You Don’t Have To
The 59th season of 60 Minutes premiered on CBS Sunday night, three and a half months after a slew of top producers and correspondents, including veteran Scott Pelley, were fired by the network’s contro…
Can this Ohio Ironman Take down GOP Supervillain Max Miller?
Shocking domestic and child abuse allegations against Republican Representative Max Miller attracted national attention to Ohio’s 7th district race. Voters are disgusted with Miller and frustrated with MAGA’s empty promises, opening up a path to victory for Democratic candidate Brian Poindexter.
How Missouri Is Fighting Back in Its Congressional Redistricting Battle
Missouri’s congressional maps made headlines last week after some state officials launched a last-ditch effort to implement newly redrawn maps less than two months before the midterm elections. The new maps, which attempted to create one sole Democratic district in the entire state, were rejected both by the court of public opinion and the Supreme Court…
JOIN US with special guests:
Wednesday, Sept 16: Simon Rosenberg
Thursday, Sept 17: Adam Klasfeld