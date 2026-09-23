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Dennis
3h

I cringe (and retch) every time I hear Trump speak at an international forum as it is a national embarrassment for the U.S.. If I felt sorry for him I'd say that someone needs to get him some help as he just isn't quite right but, I don't and will watch him dig his own hole as long as we don't get pulled into it in further.

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