A Bad-News Week for Reproductive Freedom
It has been a bad-news/worse-news kind of week for reproductive freedom in America. With the midterms weeks away, it is exponentially important to make these stories as public as possible, given the vast support for abortion rights among the electorate. Here is The Contrarian dispatch:
Trump’s Endless War
By John F. Terzano
Our leaders need to stop treating war as a branding exercise or political theater that carries no consequences.
JOIN US tomorrow with special guest….
Ben Wikler!
I cringe (and retch) every time I hear Trump speak at an international forum as it is a national embarrassment for the U.S.. If I felt sorry for him I'd say that someone needs to get him some help as he just isn't quite right but, I don't and will watch him dig his own hole as long as we don't get pulled into it in further.