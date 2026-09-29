The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Don Matson's avatar
Don Matson
2h

Hey the real news happened today. Cool hand Amy K at the Senate today went way up in my eyes. Thinking 2028. Meanwhile. She can take over the upcoming Senate. Like Ossoff for VP, not afraid of the truth

Looking like Blue Wave already coming.

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