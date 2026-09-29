Paid for by the U.S. Government
Last week, Donald Trump aired an ad, paid for by the U.S. Government, that looked suspiciously like a campaign ad— with taxpayer-funded budget intended for U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Trump’s ad, in its attempts to display the successes of his Administration, left out quite a few other memorable moments.
Basic Pistol: Living and Dying by the Gun in America
To write “Basic Pistol: Living and Dying by the Gun in America,” sociologist Harel Shapira took dozens of firearms classes — interviewing fellow students and teachers alike. Shapira, an associate professor at the University of Texas at Austin, spoke with Abraham Kenmore shortly before the book was published. The following is excerpted from that conversa…
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Wednesday, September 30 - Adrienne Elrod
Thursday, October 1 - Rufus Gifford
Hey the real news happened today. Cool hand Amy K at the Senate today went way up in my eyes. Thinking 2028. Meanwhile. She can take over the upcoming Senate. Like Ossoff for VP, not afraid of the truth
Looking like Blue Wave already coming.