Lately I’ve been in a groove that has me up before the sun most days. Though I try resist the impulse to pick up my phone, this morning I opened Instagram at 4 a.m. and saw Gloria Steinem’s account — a somber post that she died peacefully overnight at age 92. It took several hours before the media started reporting on it, and in those quiet moments, I r…
A woman born in the 20th century to a woman born in the nineteenth century to a woman who died in the 21st century and remained relevant every second of her life. I dare any f*ing man to stand up to that. I know not one. God rest Gloria. A name that says it all!
Every company ought to know they need DEI to best serve the diversity of markets, customers and their own employees that exist in our country and in the world. And the good ones do know that and they aren't going to knuckle under to MAGA on this issue.