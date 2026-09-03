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Ma's avatar
Ma
4h

A woman born in the 20th century to a woman born in the nineteenth century to a woman who died in the 21st century and remained relevant every second of her life. I dare any f*ing man to stand up to that. I know not one. God rest Gloria. A name that says it all!

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Thomas Moore's avatar
Thomas Moore
4h

Every company ought to know they need DEI to best serve the diversity of markets, customers and their own employees that exist in our country and in the world. And the good ones do know that and they aren't going to knuckle under to MAGA on this issue.

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