How Pastor Adam Hamilton Plans to Restore Faith in Government
Kansas has not elected a Democratic Senator since 1932. In 2026, the Republican stronghold in the state appears to be weakening. Trump’s imports of Argentinian beef and recent wave of tariffs on Canada have dealt a major blow to Kansas’s economy. A recent
Chaos and Confusion by Design Around Women’s Health
Earlier today, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments in State of Louisiana et al. v. Food and Drug Administration et al., a federal lawsuit targeting mifepristone, one of many in a long line of attacks on abortion pills. In this case, the court is being asked to force the FDA to reimpose in-person dispensing requirements, effectively b…
Jen Rubin's Columns
MAGA Republicans’ Reign of Chaos Continues
A national loss. After unceasing, specious attacks on the Smithsonian, Lonnie G. Bunch III announced he would step down as secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, although he denied that Donald Trump’s assault on the institution he improved immeasurably was the cause. For Bunch, a national treasure and leading public intellectual, the magnificent Nati…
Thursday, September 9th, 9:15am ET:
Jim Acosta joins Jen and Norm! Watch HERE
Dems: an order of magnitude better than the Trump & Co packs of corrupt sociopaths. Trump & Co epic corruption & grifting: The Golden Age?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0M-i6CsuWcM
https://mitchthelawyer.substack.com/p/this-labor-day-you-paid-415-a-gallon?r=aexlz&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=email
Please, bring on a Blue Tsunami. #VoteBlue!