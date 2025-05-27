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Let’s do Lunch! 05/27

A recording from Let's Do Lunch! 05/27
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Jared Bernstein and Economy_Heather
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Thank you Memoiring Book Club, Jeoffry Gordon, MD, MPH, Duane Daugherty, Mark Josephson, and many others for tuning into Let’s Do Lunch! with Jared Bernstein and Heather Long! Join us every Tuesday at 12:00pm ET where Jared will help us break down what's happening in the economy right now and how it affects our communities. He’ll bring on a new guest each week for a live Econ Q&A. Send questions for Jared to submit@contrar…

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