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The Contrarian

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Let’s Do Lunch!

Trump's federal budget, the war's impact on the economy, and more!
Jared Bernstein's avatar
Shalanda Young's avatar
The Contrarian's avatar
Jared Bernstein, Shalanda Young, and The Contrarian
Apr 21, 2026

Thank you for tuning into another episode of Let’s Do Lunch! with Jared Bernstein and special guest Shalanda Young! Join us every other Tuesday at 12pm ET to get all your burning econ questions answered!

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