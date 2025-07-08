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Let’s do Lunch! 07/08

A recording from Let's Do Lunch LIVE 07/08
Jared Bernstein's avatar
Elena Patel's avatar
Jared Bernstein and Elena Patel
∙ Paid

Thank you Cathy R. Payne, Grab ‘Em By The Ballot, Evan Gay, Joann Principato, Fran Gibson, and many others for tuning into another episode of Let’s Do Lunch! with Elena Patel! Join us every Tuesday at 12pm ET to get all your burning econ questions answered!

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