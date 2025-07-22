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Let’s Do Lunch! 07/22

A recording from Let's Do Lunch LIVE 07/22
Jared Bernstein's avatar
Timiraos, Nick's avatar
Jared Bernstein and Timiraos, Nick

Thank you The Contrarian, Elizabeth Grey, Sofia Kinzinger, Carla Atkinson, Cathy R. Payne, and many others for tuning into another episode ofLet’s Do Lunch! with Timiraos, Nick! Join us every Tuesday at 12pm ET and leave your econ questions in the comments.

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