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Let’s Do Lunch! 08/05

A recording from Jared Bernstein's Let's Do Lunch 08/05
Jared Bernstein's avatar
Paul Krugman's avatar
Jared Bernstein and Paul Krugman

Thank you The Contrarian, Carla Atkinson, PamC, Karen Tibbals, Chris Gay, and and many others for tuning into into another episode of Let’s Do Lunch! with Paul Krugman ! Join us every Tuesday at 12pm ET and leave your econ questions in the comments.

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