Let’s do Lunch! 08/12

Thank you Monica P., Phullipia, Melinda Blau, Sue Hutchinson@, and many others for tuning into another episode of Let’s Do Lunch! with Jared Bernstein! Join us every Tuesday at 12pm ET and leave your econ questions in the comments.
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Let's Do Lunch!
Let’s Do Lunch is the show that connects what’s going on in the economy to what’s going on for you. Host Jared Bernstein, economist and senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, sits down with esteemed experts to answer your questions live, every other Tuesday.Let’s Do Lunch is the show that connects what’s going on in the economy to what’s going on for you. Host Jared Bernstein, economist and senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, sits down with esteemed experts to answer your questions live, every other Tuesday.
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