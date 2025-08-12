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Let’s do Lunch! 08/12

A recording from Jared Bernstein's Let's Do Lunch 08/12
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Jared Bernstein
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Thank you Monica P., Phullipia, Melinda Blau, Sue Hutchinson@, and many others for tuning into another episode of Let’s Do Lunch! with Jared Bernstein! Join us every Tuesday at 12pm ET and leave your econ questions in the comments.

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