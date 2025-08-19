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Let’s Do Lunch! 08/19

A recording from Jared Bernstein's Let's Do Lunch 08/19
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Ryan Cummings's avatar
Jared Bernstein and Ryan Cummings
∙ Paid

Thank you KathyGori, Margie Gibson, Lillian Taiz ❌👑, James Freeman, Thomas, and many others for tuning into Let’s Do Lunch! with Jared Bernstein and Ryan Cummings! Join us every Tuesday at 12pm ET and leave your econ questions in the comments.

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