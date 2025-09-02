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Let’s Do Lunch! 09/02

A recording from Jared Bernstein's Let's Do Lunch 09/02
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Jared Bernstein and Wally
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Thank you Dianne Mize, Paul Kato, Jeanne Elbe, RHenry, julia payne, and many others for tuning into Let’s Do Lunch! with Jared Bernstein and Wally Adeyemo! Join us every Tuesday at 12pm ET and leave your econ questions in the comments.

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