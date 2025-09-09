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Let’s Do Lunch! 09/09

A recording from Let's Do Lunch! 09/09
Jared Bernstein's avatar
Bharat Ramamurti's avatar
Jared Bernstein and Bharat Ramamurti
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Thank you Amy Fried, Jeeni Criscenzo, Anna Solana, PamC, and many others for tuning into another episode of Let’s Do Lunch! with Jared Bernstein and special guest Bharat Ramamurti! ! Join us every Tuesday at 12pm ET to get all your burning econ questions answered!

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