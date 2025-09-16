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Let’s Do Lunch! 09/16

A recording from Let's Do Lunch! 09/16
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Economy_Heather's avatar
Jared Bernstein and Economy_Heather
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Thank you Jenine Baines, Richard Galant, Julie, Greg Rogers, julia payne, and many others for tuning into another episode of Let’s Do Lunch! with Jared Bernstein and special guest Economy_Heather! Join us every Tuesday at 12pm ET to get all your burning econ questions answered!

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