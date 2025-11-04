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Let’s Do Lunch! 11/04

A recording from Let's Do Lunch! 11/04
Jared Bernstein's avatar
Paul Krugman's avatar
Jared Bernstein and Paul Krugman
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Thank you Debbie Hupp, Jenine Baines, Jayne Pearl, Lalisa, and many others tuning into another episode of Let’s Do Lunch! with Jared Bernstein and special guest Paul Krugman. Join us every other Tuesday at 12pm ET to get all your burning econ questions answered!

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