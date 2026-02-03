Thank you Robert Boyd Skipper, Stuart Cohen, Julie, Martha Morningsong, Sandra Steffen, and many others for tuning into another episode of Let’s Do Lunch! with Jared Bernstein and special guest Daleep Singh! Join us every other Tuesday at 12pm ET to get all your burning econ questions answered!
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Let’s Do Lunch! ft. Daleep Singh
Kevin Warsh at the Fed, the falling U.S. dollar, Gen Z in the workforce, and more!
Let's Do Lunch!
Let’s Do Lunch is the show that connects what’s going on in the economy to what’s going on for you. Host Jared Bernstein, economist and senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, sits down with esteemed experts to answer your questions live, every other Tuesday.Let’s Do Lunch is the show that connects what’s going on in the economy to what’s going on for you. Host Jared Bernstein, economist and senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, sits down with esteemed experts to answer your questions live, every other Tuesday.
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