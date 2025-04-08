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Let’s Do Lunch! with Jared Bernstein

A recording from Let's Do Lunch 04/08
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Jared Bernstein's avatar
Jennifer Rubin and Jared Bernstein

Thank you Montana Independent News, Danielle LeCourt, Laura Grossman, Amy, and many others for tuning into Let’s Do Lunch! with Jared Bernstein! Join us every Tuesday at 12:00pm ET where Jared will help us break down what's happening in the economy right now and how it affects our communities. He’ll bring on a new guest each week for a live Econ Q&A. Send questions for Jared to submit@contrariannews.org

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