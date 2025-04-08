Thank you Montana Independent News, Danielle LeCourt, Laura Grossman, Amy, and many others for tuning into Let’s Do Lunch! with Jared Bernstein! Join us every Tuesday at 12:00pm ET where Jared will help us break down what's happening in the economy right now and how it affects our communities. He’ll bring on a new guest each week for a live Econ Q&A. Send questions for Jared to submit@contrariannews.org
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Let’s Do Lunch! with Jared Bernstein
A recording from Let's Do Lunch 04/08
Let's Do Lunch!
Let’s Do Lunch is the show that connects what’s going on in the economy to what’s going on for you. Host Jared Bernstein, economist and senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, sits down with esteemed experts to answer your questions live, every other Tuesday.Let’s Do Lunch is the show that connects what’s going on in the economy to what’s going on for you. Host Jared Bernstein, economist and senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, sits down with esteemed experts to answer your questions live, every other Tuesday.
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