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LIVE w/ April Ryan: The Tea ft. Sen. Warnock & Jonathan Capehart

Trump's sharpie obsession, UN resolution on slavery, HBCUs, mail-in voting, and more!
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The Contrarian
Mar 26, 2026

Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea with April! This week April was joined by U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Journalist and Author Jonathan Capehart.

Join us live every Thursday at 5pm ET for The Tea.

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