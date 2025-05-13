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Let's Do Lunch w/ Jared Bernstein & Shalanda Young
Realtime Econ Q&A with Jared Bernstein and Shalanda Young
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Let's Do Lunch!
Let’s Do Lunch is the show that connects what’s going on in the economy to what’s going on for you. Host Jared Bernstein, economist and senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, sits down with esteemed experts to answer your questions live, every other Tuesday.Let’s Do Lunch is the show that connects what’s going on in the economy to what’s going on for you. Host Jared Bernstein, economist and senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, sits down with esteemed experts to answer your questions live, every other Tuesday.
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