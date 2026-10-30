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Steve G's avatar
Steve G
1h

Rest in peace, Sir Patrick. How awful that he suffered from Lewy Body Dementia. My mother, who died about 15 years ago, had Lewy Body and if her experience is any example, I wouldn't wish that on my worst enemy. At least he's beyond the suffering now.

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Irena's avatar
Irena
40m

He was the best captain ever. All he had to say was "make it so" and it was so. Great actor and persona. Hope this voyage is his best ever.

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