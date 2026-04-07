Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse on Iran & Who Will Be the Next Attorney General?

We are facing the brink of disaster, a war of potentially calamitous proportions, fueled by Donald Trump’s paranoia, religious fervor, and ego after his threat to destroy an entire civilization. This is the language of genocide, and we should all take it seriously whether or not he carries it out.

And, while Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche is currently filling Pam Bondi’s former role, it’s not clear who’s going to get the full-time job.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Jen discussed the potentially catastrophic disaster in Iran, the current status of the Justice Department, the controversy around FBI Director Kash Patel and the likelihood he might be pushed out the door, and why we are once again learning the harsh lesson about fossil fuel dependence.