The Tea ft. Esosa Osa

Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea with April! This segment, April was joined by Esosa Osa, Founder and CEO of Onyx Impact. We’re live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.
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Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy.
Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen.
Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch.
Plus, breaking legal and political news.