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The Tea ft. Esosa Osa

The affordable housing crisis, Esosa Osa's Aisha AI launch, and celebrating Juneteenth.
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The Contrarian, April Ryan, and Esosa Osa
Jun 25, 2026

Thank you for joining us for another episode of The Tea with April! This segment, April was joined by Esosa Osa, Founder and CEO of Onyx Impact. We’re live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.

To learn more about Onyx and Aisha AI, click here.

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