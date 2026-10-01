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Joseph McPhillips's avatar
Joseph McPhillips
6h

An Trump 2024 campaign ad returns, now paid for by taxpayers in flagrant violation of federal laws.

Trump self enrichment, emoluments violations & institutionalization of kleptocracy.

How much grifting & fraud is too much?

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/09/27/us/politics/trump-ad-government-campaign.html?unlocked_article_code=1.ElE.3uHE.KMn7WTDw0UmT&smid=url-share

Please, #VoteBlue

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Bill Rosenthal's avatar
Bill Rosenthal
5h

The Guardian appears to be better than most legacy media outlets in already adhering to the guidelines.

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