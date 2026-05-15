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Carole Langston's avatar
Carole Langston
4h

You can smell the arrogance of the SCROTUM 6. They don't even try to hide it. I said it would happen and eyes rolled. Wish I'd been wrong.

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
1h

I’m going to be in Montgomery tomorrow to stop the steal. We need both of our Democratic representatives in Alabama to counterbalance the extreme Republican ideology in our delegation. I hope we can get as many as possible registered to vote in the upcoming elections on the 19th and in the June runoff for the General Election in November. I am looking forward to the support we get from other states and their congressional representatives. Let’s hope for a safe and successful rally tomorrow in Selma and Montgomery. See you there Contrarians!

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