An Action-Packed Evening Roundup, May 15
Join us for all day All Roads Lead to the South coverage tomorrow, stand up for your civil rights, and take a break with other newsy topics.
Contrarians, big news: tomorrow, we are taking to the Alabama streets to protect our voting rights. And we want you to join us.
Republicans across the South are using the cover of the Supreme Court’s execrable Callais decision to dilute the power of Black and Brown voters. In response, we are joining thousands of others at the #AllRoadsSouth rally in Selma and Montgomery, Alabama.
Meet us in Alabama, or find satellite rally near you, spread the word, and take action to save our civil rights. And, of course, stay tuned to The Contrarian for all day, on the ground coverage.
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You can smell the arrogance of the SCROTUM 6. They don't even try to hide it. I said it would happen and eyes rolled. Wish I'd been wrong.
I’m going to be in Montgomery tomorrow to stop the steal. We need both of our Democratic representatives in Alabama to counterbalance the extreme Republican ideology in our delegation. I hope we can get as many as possible registered to vote in the upcoming elections on the 19th and in the June runoff for the General Election in November. I am looking forward to the support we get from other states and their congressional representatives. Let’s hope for a safe and successful rally tomorrow in Selma and Montgomery. See you there Contrarians!