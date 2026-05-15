Contrarians, big news: tomorrow, we are taking to the Alabama streets to protect our voting rights. And we want you to join us.

Republicans across the South are using the cover of the Supreme Court’s execrable Callais decision to dilute the power of Black and Brown voters. In response, we are joining thousands of others at the #AllRoadsSouth rally in Selma and Montgomery, Alabama.

Meet us in Alabama, or find satellite rally near you, spread the word, and take action to save our civil rights. And, of course, stay tuned to The Contrarian for all day, on the ground coverage.

Stand Up for the South

Problematic Inconveniences

Lane Kiffin and America’s Blindness to Racism in Sports May 15 By Carron J. Phillips

The polarizing coach’s comments about LSU and Ole Miss reveal how some white people have no problem overlooking discrimination until it inconveniences them.

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