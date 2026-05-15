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Why 'All Roads Lead to the South' with Rep. Figures and Rep. Sewell
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Why 'All Roads Lead to the South' with Rep. Figures and Rep. Sewell

Rep. Shomari Figures and Rep. Terri Sewell tell us why All Roads Lead to the South is a pivotal moment to fight back against racist disenfranchisement.
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Jennifer Rubin's avatar
The Contrarian and Jennifer Rubin
May 15, 2026

The Supreme Court’s Callais ruling has created an electoral and racist mess. Representative Shomari Figures from Alabama’s 2nd District and I looked at what’s at stake in his home state, where a racially gerrymandered map is back under consideration. Alabama is also confusing voters through a series of last-minute special sessions, primary date changes, and attempts to throw out already cast primary votes. All of this aims to strip Black people of their voting power and revoke fair representation for all.

April Ryan got the chance to sit down with Alabama’s Representative in the 7th district, Terri Sewell [20:15], to look back on the legacy of the civil rights movement, and how we revitalize it. Racists in power have been waiting for this moment to send America back to the Jim Crow era. But, that doesn’t mean we have to let them.

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