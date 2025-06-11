The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Coffee the Contrarians- Special Report on LA

A recording from Coffee with the Contrarians LIVE 06/11
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Steve Vladeck's avatar
Juan Proaño's avatar
Jennifer Rubin, Steve Vladeck, and Juan Proaño

Thank you Steve Glicken, MD, ArleneMach, Dale of Green Gables, A. Hofferkamp, Cynthia Gilbertson, and many others for tuning into Coffee with the Contrarians! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

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