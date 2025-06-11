Thank you Steve Glicken, MD, ArleneMach, Dale of Green Gables, A. Hofferkamp, Cynthia Gilbertson, and many others for tuning into Coffee with the Contrarians! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.
Coffee the Contrarians- Special Report on LA
A recording from Coffee with the Contrarians LIVE 06/11
Coffee with Contrarians
Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.
Authors
Recent Posts