The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Contrarian

Coffee with Contrarians 06/26

A recording from Coffee with The Contrarians LIVE 06/26
Norman Eisen's avatar
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Adam Klasfeld's avatar
Norman Eisen, Jennifer Rubin, and Adam Klasfeld
∙ Paid

Thank you Valerie Monroe, Dianne Mize, Adam Marc (he/him), Michael Broder, MaeKuykendall, and many others for tuning into a special Coffee with the Contrarians with guest Adam Klasfeld! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of The Contrarian.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture