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Coffee with Contrarians 06/30

A recording from Coffee with Contrarians LIVE 06/30
Norman Eisen's avatar
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Juan Proaño's avatar
Norman Eisen, Jennifer Rubin, and Juan Proaño
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Thank you Pamela, Glen Goodnough, Connie Taylor, Ottalie, Yvette Fuentes, and many others for tuning tuning into a special Coffee with the Contrarians with guest Juan Proaño! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

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