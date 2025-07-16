Coffee with Contrarians 07/16

Thank you Diana Butler Bass, Valerie Monroe, Armchair Lehigh Valley, Dr. Mary M. Marshall, Iulia Huiu, and many others for tuning into a special Coffee with the Contrarians with guest Randi Weingarten! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

Learn more about Randi’s new book Why Fascists Fear Teachers: Public Education and the Future of Democracy coming out September of this year here.

See the full page ad in The New York Times from the American Federation of Teachers below: