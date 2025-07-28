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Coffee with Contrarians 07/28

A recording from Coffee with Contrarians LIVE 7/28
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Tom Malinowski's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Jennifer Rubin, Tom Malinowski, and Norman Eisen

Thank you Katie Phang, Adam Marc, Caro Henry, j.e. moyer, LPC, Dawn Rosenberg McKay, and many others for tuning into a special Coffee with Contrarians featuring Tom Malinowski! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

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