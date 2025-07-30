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Coffee with Contrarians 07/30

A recording from Coffee with Contrarians LIVE 7/30
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Ben Wikler's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Jennifer Rubin, Ben Wikler, and Norman Eisen
∙ Paid

Thank you Adam Marc, Pam Smilow, Caro Henry, Sally French Wessely, Amy Kell, and many others for tuning into a special Coffee with Contrarians featuringBen Wikler! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

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