The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Contrarian

Coffee with Contrarians 1 Year Anniversary

CWC Celebrates its 1 Year Anniversary with Katie Phang and April Ryan
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Katie Phang's avatar
April Ryan's avatar
Jennifer Rubin, Norman Eisen, Katie Phang, and April Ryan
∙ Paid

Thank you The Contrarian, Almut | Weary Pilgrim, Caro Henry, Kelli Pryor, Alene N., and many others for tuning into into a special Coffee with The Contrarians with April Ryan, and Katie Phang! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

LINK TO TRIVIA

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of The Contrarian.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture