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Coffee with Contrarians 6/9

BREAKING NEWS from Los Angeles with April Ryan and Juan Proaño
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Juan Proaño's avatar
April Ryan's avatar
Jennifer Rubin, Juan Proaño, and April Ryan

Thank you Elliot Jurist, William Larry Groves, Carla Atkinson, Michael Broder, Mona Mona, and many others for tuning into Coffee with the Contrarians! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

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