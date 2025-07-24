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Coffee with Contrarians 7/24

A recording from Coffee with Contrarians LIVE 7/24
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Ashley Etienne's avatar
Jennifer Rubin, Norman Eisen, and Ashley Etienne
∙ Paid

Thank you Adam Marc, Dianne Mize, Leah Rampy, Arnaud Mittempergher, Cathy R. Payne, and many others for tuning into a special Coffee with Contrarians with guest Ashley Etienne! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

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