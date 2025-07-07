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Coffee with Contrarians 7/7

A recording from Coffee with Contrarians LIVE 7/7
Norman Eisen's avatar
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Juan Proaño's avatar
Norman Eisen, Jennifer Rubin, and Juan Proaño
∙ Paid

Thank you Valerie Monroe, Michael Broder, Memoiring Book Club, Mike Harkreader, Virginia, and many others for tuning tuning into a special Coffee with the Contrarians with guest Juan Proaño! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET.

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