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Coffee with Contrarians and Dan Pfeiffer 11/20

A recording from Coffee with The Contrarians LIVE 11/20
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Jennifer Rubin, Dan Pfeiffer, and The Contrarian
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Thank you Valerie Monroe, Almut | The Weary Pilgrim, Dianne Mize, Judy Parady, Karen Richards, and many others for tuning into Coffee with The Contrarians featuring special guest Dan Pfeiffer! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

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