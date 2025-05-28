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Coffee with Contrarians from England!

A recording from Coffee with The Contrarians LIVE 05/28
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Barb McQuade's avatar
Jennifer Rubin and Barb McQuade
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Thank you Pamela, Scot, Life is Short, Betsy Bennett, Doriene Marshall, and many others for tuning into a special Coffee with The Contrarians with Barb McQuade! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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